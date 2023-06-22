Bemidji City Council extends lease with Bemidji State for Outdoor Program Center

BEMIDJI — At its Tuesday meeting, the Bemidji City Council approved extending the city’s lease agreement with Bemidji State University for the Outdoor Program Center facility in Diamond Point Park.

The lease was initially set to expire June 30 and will now run through Sept. 30.

The council unanimously voted to amend the agreement — with the exception of Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson and Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera who were absent from the meeting — as a means to continue the city’s partnership with BSU and provide services throughout the summer.

In the wake of financial challenges, BSU met with city staff in November 2022 to discuss the lease’s terms and expressed concerns over the cost, which is approximately $22,689 per year.

Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson shared that short-term solutions were discussed in April to keep the OPC operating while the Parks and Recreation Commission works toward more long-term solutions after the lease expires in September.

“I don’t know if this current use is what BSU is able to do into the future … I think this has to be a pretty long-term discussion about how we want to proceed,” Larson said.

In exchange for its rent, BSU will be expected to provide services and programming throughout the summer with profits being retained by the city. These include BSU offering waterfront clinics, providing assistance with summer camps and allowing usage of BSU’s indoor facilities when necessary.

“Our compromise at this point is to keep (the OPC) up and running with limited services,” Larson added. “We would just use their professional services and facilities kind of as a trade-in service to pay for their rent for those couple months.”

The city entered into its lease agreement with BSU in 2007, which provided options for three five-year renewals. The agreement was extended in 2013 and 2018, marking Tuesday’s extension as the final one for this particular lease.

The Parks and Recreation Commission is set to meet in July to determine the next steps for the OPC.

Other business

Among other topics, Salena Beasley and Andrea Kent provided an annual report on behalf of the Community and Police Advisory Board, which aims to strengthen relationships between the community and law enforcement.

The pair discussed the commission’s work, purpose and hopes as it seeks to fill three current vacancies on the board.

“We had some turnover in our first year, so we are actively recruiting and getting those (positions) filled,” Beasley said. “That has been a little bit of a challenge, getting the work done and making sure we have a full, complete board.”

The pair also discussed potential financial support for National Night Out, which the Boys and Girls Club has historically funded along with grants and donations. Due to a shortfall in grant funding, the group is seeking $5,500 to cover costs.

The council did not take action on this request but is expected to discuss it at a future meeting.

Council members also approved a bid for the repair of the First Street water tower, contracting with Elevated Welding Service for $163,500. Along with roughly $32,000 in engineering fees from KLM Engineering, the total project will cost about $195,000. The city's insurance with the League of Minnesota Cities will cover the project's expenses.

The tower was damaged in February after its riser column imploded due to ice accumulation. The repair will entail converting the column to a “dry” model where a smaller pipe will be placed inside the existing column, creating an air gap in between that would insulate the interior pipe.

Repairs are expected to conclude by the end of this year.

The full meeting can be viewed on the city website.