Bemidji City Council discusses ranked choice voting

BEMIDJI — Like many people, Maureen Reed became dissatisfied with the animosity so frequently seen in politics. After researching, she sees ranked choice voting as a possible solution.

Presenting to the Bemidji City Council on Monday, Jan. 9, as the chair of FairVote Minnesota, Reed outlined what she sees as the problems in the current election system and how ranked choice voting could benefit voters.

“What we have seen in jurisdictions that have put in place ranked choice voting, is it dials down the rancor,” Reed said. “It aims the conversation toward an issue-based campaign.”

Ranked choice voting is a system where voters rank each candidate in a race based on their preference. Votes in the election are counted initially based on just their first-choice rankings, but if no candidate receives a majority the other rankings are taken into account.

In a hypothetical presented by Reed, after an initial election failed to have one candidate receive more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the lowest number of first-choice rankings had their ballots reassigned based on the voters’ second choice.

“We’re going to drop (the candidate who received the least first-choice rankings), and they are going to reassign my ballot according to the second choice,” Reed said, explaining that this process continues until a candidate receives a majority. “That’s the ranked-choice method.”

One of the benefits of this system, according to Reed, is that it encourages candidates to play to a wider population instead of just their base, a distinct contrast from the current plurality voting system.

“Plurality voting encourages candidates to play to their base, rather than the wider constituency they might otherwise engage,” Reed said. “(If I’m a candidate) I have to reach out more broadly, and I can’t disparage other candidates or I will never win the second-choice votes.”

The hope for Reed is that this style of voting will encourage less division not only during campaigns but also in governing bodies.

“This has the option to dial back the extremism,” Reed said. “I can put my voice behind that.”

Reed presented to the council to raise awareness and with the hope that the city of Bemidji might support FairVote Minnesota’s ongoing efforts at the Minnesota legislature.

Currently, Reed said, the organization is working towards legislation that would give more cities, counties and other jurisdictions the option to use rank choice voting if they opt to, something that is currently only possible for a small number of cities throughout the state.

“This is a very exciting time to be talking rank choice voting, it is absolutely on the move here in the state of Minnesota,” Reed said. “We expect to see the legislature move forward, we’ve heard a lot of enthusiasm about this.”

Some members of the council shared their support for Reed’s effort, including At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer, who liked that it would reduce the need for primaries and additional elections.

“I am supportive of rank choice voting,” Thayer said. “My belief is that it would be helpful to us and less expensive for our city.”

Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson expressed some hesitancy toward the idea of changing the voting system.

“I’m kind of old school,” Peterson said. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Reed, to counter this, shared that in her perspective the election system is broken.

“The definition of broken, to me, is when you have people at the state legislature who will not walk across the aisle and talk about possible compromise with their colleagues on the other side,” Reed explained.

Mayor Jorge Prince, in his comments, shared that he wasn’t sure ranked choice voting would solve all of the problems present in politics, though agreed that improvements needed to be made.

“I don’t automatically absolve individual candidates, the two-party system, we could go on. There are a lot of things that could stand to improve here, above and beyond our voting system,” Prince said.

Reed shared ranked choice voting shouldn’t be looked at as a perfect solution to the problems in politics.

“It doesn’t fix everything. We shouldn’t see it as a silver bullet that will fix all of our political problems,” Reed said. “But, rank choice voting gives voters more voice."