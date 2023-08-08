Bemidji City Council discusses public cannabis use, how to assist displaced Red Pine residents

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council met for a lengthy three-and-a-half-hour session on Monday night as councilors discussed regulating cannabis use in public, the potential of hiring outside legal counsel in its search for a city manager, and ways to assist displaced residents of the Red Pine Estates.

As the meeting began, one of the first items of business was the initial reading of an ordinance regarding public cannabis use, a topic that comes as Minnesota legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older on Aug. 1.

The ordinance, as provided to the council, prohibited the use of cannabis products in public places anywhere in the city, with some exclusions like private residences and private property not generally accessible to the public, unless otherwise prohibited by the property’s owner.

Several councilors brought up concerns with how restrictive the ordinance was, and whether it would burden people who might not have a residence of their own to use cannabis products within, like renters.

“These folks can’t necessarily smoke in their buildings, and then they go outside and they may not be able to smoke on the sidewalk,” said At-large Councilor Audrey Thayer. “I am concerned about those folks who don’t have anywhere else to go.”

Thayer’s concerns were echoed by Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould and Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera. The council held some discussion on whether to alter the language prior to moving the ordinance on but opted to hold the first reading and move toward a public hearing.

As a part of the second reading, scheduled for the council’s Aug. 21 session, members of the public will have a chance to share their comments on the ordinance with the council.

Red Pine assistance

An additional topic was also added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting to discuss ways the city could assist residents of the Red Pine Estates in Bemidji who were displaced after structural concerns prompted a city order to vacate the building on July 6.

Many of the 47 displaced residents are in their 80s and 90s and rely on social security for income. Following the order, community volunteers and organizations stepped up to help, and the county recently allocated $48,500 to support the residents while they search for alternate housing.

When asked whether the city could take a similar action, City Attorney Katie Nolting informed councilors that the option would not be available.

“Unfortunately, we do not have the legal authority under statute to do that,” Nolting explained. “I have not been able to find anything that would allow us to use (public funds) for hotel rooms, foods, anything like that in regards to Red Pine.”

Rivera brought up that while the city might not be able to monetarily support the residents, it could make policies to support housing and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“The city’s role is regarding policy, that’s the way we can address this,” Rivera said. “We can advocate for more robust housing funding, pull in partners. We’ve been talking about it for years, we can make it a priority.”

While plans like creating policies, improving emergency responses and supporting housing development could help future scenarios, some councilors still wished to see something to address the residents' immediate needs.

“What I saw with Red Pine was chaos. It’s just an embarrassment that we’ve come to this in our city,” Thayer said. “Housing, transportation, economic development, all of those pieces are important, but that doesn’t meet the needs immediately at all. I want to know what we can do.”

The council agreed to hold a work session related to these conversations in the near future.

“What do we learn from this?” Mayor Jorge Prince asked. “We’ve had this kind of emergency happen (and) it would be hard to believe we won’t be faced with something like it in the future. As a council, we have an obligation to be prepared for that day.”

Other business

The council also discussed the potential of hiring outside legal counsel to assist with the hiring of a new city manager. The topic was brought forward by Prince and Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton, who explained that it would be intended to ease the workload of the city’s legal department.

Councilors Rivera and Fiskevold Gould expressed concern with the proposal, citing expenses and whether the need truly existed. The council previously hired Baker Tilly, a consulting firm, to help in the hiring process.

“I’m not sure what an outside counsel would provide us at this point, what they would do that Baker Tilly would not do,” Rivera said. “This is something I’m not going to support because I think it is a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

The council was also informed, after Rivera asked, that the city has already gone over its budget for the year in regards to hiring outside professional services.

Ultimately the council voted in favor of hiring outside legal counsel, with the cost not to exceed $10,000, in a 5-2 decision. Rivera and Fiskevold Gould were in opposition.

In other business, the council also considered adopting a code of conduct but decided that another work session on the topic was in order to continue ironing out the details.

The council was requested by the charter to adopt a code of conduct by mid-September, however, the council made a motion to request an extension to allow for more time.