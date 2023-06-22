Bemidji Charter Commission declares vacancy, discusses charter violations

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji’s Charter Commission wasted no time as it gathered for its annual meeting on Wednesday.

The commissioners kicked off the evening with officer elections for the upcoming year. Char Blashill nominated James Ravnikar for commission chair which was seconded by Tim Faver, and Michael Meuers nominated Rita Albrecht which was seconded by Albrecht herself.

In a pen-and-paper vote, Albrecht and Ravnikar both received three votes. Albrecht conceded to Ravnikar, making him the new chairperson of the commission.

Albrecht then ran for vice chair, which the commission unanimously approved. Faver was also elected as secretary with City Clerk Michelle Miller carrying out secretarial duties.

Among other housekeeping items, the commission declared a vacancy following a resignation by former member Randi Su Tanem. Applications will become available once the position is posted.

Abiding by charter

The commissioners discussed a smattering of topics concerning the city charter and its enforcement with regard to the Bemidji City Council.

Meuers raised concerns about violations of the city charter and what actions could be brought against the city council should they violate the charter. Heinonen shared that legal action against the council would be the only way to address a violation.

If the commission wanted to add something to the charter regarding violations, City Attorney Katie Nolting suggested they review charters from other cities to see if they include verbiage on enforcement.

“It’s one of those things I’ve looked at since I was appointed to the charter commission,” Don Heinonen added. “How do we hold the city council accountable to the charter?”

Following the commission’s March 16 meeting, the city council was tasked with creating a code of conduct for itself within a six-month timeframe. The council began working on this at a June 12 work session with a Sept. 16 deadline to adopt the code.

“They’ve had their first meeting, they’ve done their homework, they’re going to have a second meeting,” Albrecht said. “It seems as though they’re on the right track to make progress and get it done by September.”

Heinonen spoke on the potential for the charter commission to have its own code of conduct, as well.

“None of the commissions have a code of conduct, yet we’re asking the city council to do that,” Heinonen said. “At some point, maybe that’s something the commission should look at … I think that may be something that we as a commission should task ourselves with moving forward this next year.”

After more discussion, the commission scheduled its next meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 16. Its next annual meeting is scheduled for June 26, 2024.