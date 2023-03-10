6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji chapter of Minnesota Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement with Sanford Health

Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center have reached a tentative agreement with Sanford Health on a new three-year contract.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 10, 2023 11:08 AM

BEMIDJI — Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center announced that they have reached a tentative agreement with Sanford Health on a new three-year contract.

As a result, nurses have called off the informational picket they had planned for Monday, March 13, and will not be filing unfair labor practices charges against Sanford Health, pending contract ratification by the union’s members, a release said.

The tentative agreement fought off concessions that had been sought by Sanford Health, and includes fair pay increases, better accrual of paid time off and stronger language to protect the union and nurses’ contract in case of a change of ownership as Sanford Health continues to pursue a merger with Fairview Health Services.

The Minnesota Nurses Association said in the release announcing the merger that the language of the agreement will help to retain nurses and protect patient care at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

A ratification vote on the tentative agreement will be scheduled in the coming days. The union’s nurse negotiation team is recommending members vote yes to approve the new three-year contract.

By Pioneer Staff Report
