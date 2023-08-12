Bemidji chapter of Minnesota Deer Hunters Association to meet Aug. 16

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Bemidji Bowl.

The agenda includes planning for the February 2024 banquet and finalization of pre-banquet raffle details, a release said. Anyone willing to help is encouraged to attend.

Chapter membership is open to residents of Bemidji and the surrounding area.