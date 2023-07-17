Bemidji Bus Line's Diane Ott receives award honoring over 30 years of service

BEMIDJI — Diane Ott of Bemidji Bus Line is among the recently-named recipients for the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association’s 2023 Transportation Specialist Award.

As an organization of privately-owned school bus contractors, the MSBOA began offering the awards to honor industry professionals who are dedicated to the safe travel of their passengers, a release said.

Ott was recognized for 36 years of bus driving, which started in 1987 and has encompassed the Twin Cities Metro Area, Pine River-Backus, Brainerd, St. Cloud and Bemidji.

In addition to her driving duties, she handles payroll, compliance and other tasks surrounding office support. The release also noted Ott’s great care for kids.

“One family was having difficulty on the bus this year due to being in transitional living situations,” the release said. “Ott communicated with the case manager for this family and developed strategies to ensure success. This daily interaction resulted in the kids attending every day and eliminated behavior interventions. Ott is a true professional and understands the human factor of our work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards were presented at MSBOA’s 2023 Summer Conference and 75th Anniversary Celebration in Alexandria in June. Recipients also received an additional $1,000 to be donated to the school district that they serve.

More information can be found at www.msboa.com.