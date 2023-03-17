6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Brewing raises over $1,000 for United Way of Bemidji Area

Bemidji Brewing raised a total of $1,059 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area during its 10th Annual Spread the Love event held Feb. 14-19.

Spread the Love wrap up.jpg
Bemidji Brewing raised $1,059 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area during its recent Spread the Love event.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:59 AM

Bemidji Brewing raised a total of $1,059 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area during its 10th Annual Spread the Love event held Feb. 14-19.

The brewery donated 10% of its sales throughout the weeklong event, which included the 2022 United Way Campaign for the Community reveal, where it was announced that $701,148 had been raised, surpassing the goal of $675,000, a release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
NWCoC check.jpg
Local
Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care awarded over $300,000
March 16, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Hope House file photo.jpg
Local
REACH support group set to meet March 21
March 16, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
United Way Bemidji Area web art
Local
Emergency food and shelter grant applications available
March 16, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
RUBADO COLUMN: I am honored to be the Bemidji Pioneer’s sports editor
March 16, 2023 09:41 AM
Sulo Havumaki.jpg
Local
Uncovering the origins of St. Urho's Day and the role a Bemidji State professor played in bringing it to life
March 15, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Bemidji Pioneer
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Local Master Gardeners share their go-to seed varieties
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Sherman, Master Gardener
United Way Bemidji Area web art
Local
Emergency food and shelter grant applications available
March 16, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report