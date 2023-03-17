Bemidji Brewing raises over $1,000 for United Way of Bemidji Area

Bemidji Brewing raised a total of $1,059 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area during its 10th Annual Spread the Love event held Feb. 14-19.

The brewery donated 10% of its sales throughout the weeklong event, which included the 2022 United Way Campaign for the Community reveal, where it was announced that $701,148 had been raised, surpassing the goal of $675,000, a release said.