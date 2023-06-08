99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji attorney suspended by Minnesota Supreme Court after disciplinary action

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently suspended Darrell G. Carter, an attorney in Bemidji, after the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed a petition for disciplinary action.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:57 PM

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Supreme Court recently suspended Darrell G. Carter, an attorney in Bemidji, from practice after the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed a petition for disciplinary action against Carter.

The petition, filed last December, included allegations of professional misconduct that included, among others:

  • Failure to properly manage and account for legal fees. 
  • Failing to attend court hearings.
  • Knowingly making false statements to several parties. 
  • Making derogatory and racially disparaging comments about an opposing party.
  • Revealing a prospective client’s confidential information without authorization.
  • Making statements implying an ability to influence a government official in the context of his arrest while driving impaired.
  • Engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

Carter withdrew his initial answer to the petition and unconditionally admitted to the allegations of the petition and a supplementary petition.
After hearing the matter, the state supreme court ordered that Carter be suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for six months.

Carter may petition for reinstatement after this period on the condition of successful completion of the written examination required for admission to the practice of law by the Minnesota State Board of Law Examiners on the subject of professional responsibility and satisfaction of continuing legal education requirements.

