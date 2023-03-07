Bemidji area townships set meeting times for Township Day

BEMIDJI — Townships across the state are preparing for Township Day, when they traditionally hold their annual meetings and elections. This year, it falls on Tuesday, March 14.

Several townships in the surrounding area have published when and where they will be holding their meetings that day, here’s a compilation of a few of them:

Bemidji Township

Bemidji Township will hold its annual meeting and elections at its town hall, located at 148 Carr Lake Road SE.

Polls will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and residents will have the opportunity to vote for two township supervisors. Following the polls closing, the annual meeting will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Eckles Township

Eckles Township will hold its annual meeting and elections at its town hall, located at 9735 Cardinal Road NW.

Polls will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. with two township supervisor positions on the ballot. The canvassing board will meet at 8:15 p.m., and following its business concluding, the annual meeting will be held.

Frohn Township

Frohn Township will hold its meeting and elections at its town hall, located at 8769 Roosevelt Road SE.

Polls will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and residents will have the opportunity to vote for two township supervisors. Early voting will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Following the closure of the polls on March 14, the annual meeting will be held at the same location.

Grant Valley Township

Grant Valley Township will hold its meeting and elections at its town hall, located at 5408 Boot Lake Road SW.

Polls will be open from 3 to 8 p.m., and residents will have the opportunity to vote for one township supervisor. Following the closure of the polls, the annual meeting will be held at 8:15 p.m.

Helga Township

Helga Township will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. in its town hall, located at 25895 County Road 9.

Northern Township

Northern Township will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. in its town hall, located at 445 Town Hall Road NW.

The township holds its elections in November alongside the general elections, so no polls will be open.

Turtle Lake Township

Turtle Lake Township will hold its annual meeting and elections at its town hall, located at 19143 Lake Julia Drive NW.

Polls will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and residents will have the opportunity to vote for two township supervisors and the township treasurer. Early voting will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The annual meeting will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Turtle River Township

Turtle River Township will hold its annual meeting and elections at its town hall, located at 9883 South Arm Court NE.

Polls will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and residents will have the opportunity to vote for two township supervisors. The annual meeting will begin at 8:15 p.m., and a Zoom link will be available on the township website.

Summit Township

Summit Township will hold its annual meeting and elections at its town hall.

Polls will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and residents will have the opportunity to vote for one township supervisor and a township treasurer. The annual meeting will follow the polls closing.