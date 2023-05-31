Bemidji Area Schools to serve free, affordable meals June 12 to July 27

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Area Schools will be serving free breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays from June 12 to July 27 as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

Bemidji Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m and serve lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Central Elementary will host “The Eatery” mobile unit that will serve lunches from 10:45 a.m. to noon at the playground.

Bemidji High School will serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and serve lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All meals must be eaten on-site, and no meals will be served on Tuesday, July 4. BMS will also not serve meals on Monday, July 3.

Free meals are available for anyone ages 18 and younger. Adults can enjoy breakfast for $3 and lunch for $5.

More information can be found on the ISD 31 Food Services Facebook page.