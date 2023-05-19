99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Area Schools to host listening sessions, seek input for strategic planning

The information gathered will be analyzed by the Minnesota School Boards Association and used to help identify school district strategic priorities.

Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:13 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will host two community forums at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium to seek input from school district residents and staff as part of the initial stage of developing a strategic plan, which will serve as the district's road map for the next few years.

District stakeholders can give feedback by attending one of the forums or completing a survey. The information gathered will be analyzed by the Minnesota School Boards Association and used to help identify school district strategic priorities.

The survey can be accessed by going to bemidji.k12.mn.us and clicking on the “Strategic Planning” tab, then clicking on the link to the survey.

To request a copy via email, contact Superintendent Jeremy Olson at (218) 407-9645 or dr_jeremy_olson@isd31.net.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
052023.N.BP.MEMORIALSERVICE 11 - lead.jpg
Local
Beltrami County honors lives of fallen officers amidst National Police Week
May 19, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Road Construction web art
Local
Highway 2 construction west of Bemidji to start May 30
May 19, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
phone-scam.jpg
Local
Law enforcement alerts senior citizens about 'grandparents scam'
May 17, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FISHTALES.jpg
Northland Outdoors
FISH TALES: Hunter Zietz lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener
May 18, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_5362.jpg
Community
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic to raise funds for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
May 18, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
bemidji-city-hall0.jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council approves airport grant application, extends search for city manager
May 16, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
051723.N.BP.FIRSTCITY 3.jpg
Community
First City Dance Studio spring show set for June 3
May 16, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report