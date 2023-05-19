Bemidji Area Schools to host listening sessions, seek input for strategic planning

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will host two community forums at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium to seek input from school district residents and staff as part of the initial stage of developing a strategic plan, which will serve as the district's road map for the next few years.

District stakeholders can give feedback by attending one of the forums or completing a survey. The information gathered will be analyzed by the Minnesota School Boards Association and used to help identify school district strategic priorities.

The survey can be accessed by going to bemidji.k12.mn.us and clicking on the “Strategic Planning” tab, then clicking on the link to the survey.

To request a copy via email, contact Superintendent Jeremy Olson at (218) 407-9645 or dr_jeremy_olson@isd31.net.