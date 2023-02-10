Bemidji Area Schools' Krisi Fenner named VP for finance and administration at BSU, NTC

BEMIDJI — Krisi Fenner was recently named the next vice president for finance and administration for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

Fenner currently serves as director of business services for Bemidji Area Schools and serves on Superintendent Jeremy Olson’s administrative cabinet.

"I am honored to have been chosen for this important role,” Fenner said in a release. “As a lifelong resident, I am committed to the Bemidji area and to seeing education in our community thrive."

According to the release, her current role involves developing, coordinating and monitoring the district’s annual budget of nearly $80 million. She also assists with employment contract negotiations with union and non-union bargaining units, provides oversight and guidance of facilities operations and serves on a variety of district committees.

She also manages district operational departments for finance and payroll, facilities and maintenance, transportation, food services, safety and security, warehouse and procurement, and information technology.

“I am excited to welcome Fenner into our campus communities,” BSU and NTC President John Hoffman said in the release. “She is a mission-driven professional, and it was clear throughout our search process that she felt compelled to become a part of our community.”

Fenner provides professional accounting and finance services for the Bemidji Area Service Collaborative and serves as a board trustee for MNTrust, an investment and cash-management program for Minnesota school districts. She is also a member of the Minnesota Association of School Business Officials.

Prior to Bemidji Area Schools, Fenner worked as lead auditor for Bemidji’s Miller McDonald, Inc.

Fenner graduated from BSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a certified public accountant emphasis, adding, “as a BSU graduate, this feels like something of a homecoming for me. I am honored to be part of a team that will ensure future generations of BSU and NTC students receive the same educational opportunities that I did."

Fenner’s appointment is effective March 13. She will succeed Karen Snorek, who is retiring after serving in her role since 2015.