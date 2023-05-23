Bemidji area Memorial Day services scheduled

Memorial Day services are scheduled around the Bemidji area on Monday, May 29. Have an event to add to the list? Send it to the Pioneer at news@bemidjipioneer.com.

Ralph Gracie Post No. 14 to hold annual memorial service

BEMIDJI — Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14 will host its annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers who gave their lives in the service of their country.

There will be a short program with speakers and music along with the playing of "Taps," before heading to the G.A.R. memorial to honor those lost in the Civil War.

Becida Community Memorial Day service set

BECIDA — The annual Becida Community Memorial Day service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Fern Township Cemetery.

Everyone is welcome to attend and a potluck lunch will follow the service at Fern Town Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laporte American Legion to host 'Some Gave All' event

LAPORTE — The American Legion and Auxiliary of Laporte Post 462 will be honoring the service of veterans this Memorial Day with a "Some Gave All" event Monday, May 29.

The day will start at 9 a.m. with a brief speech followed by the presentation of the colors by the Honor Guard, a rifle salute and "Taps" at Evergreen Cemetery, 25235 County Road 19.

At 10 a.m. there will be a program with featuring the Honor Guard, speakers, music, bell ringing ceremony and "Taps" at the Laporte School, 315 Main St. W.

The Honor Guard will continue down to the Garfield Lake Landing to present a wreath in remembrance of those lost at sea. The program will conclude at the Lakeport Cemetery with a brief speech, Honor Guard, rifle salute and "Taps."

Debs, Puposky to hold Memorial Day services

PUPOSKY — The Debs Community Cemetery will host a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Puposky will host a Memorial Day service at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Buzzle Osterdalen Church to host annual memorial service

BUZZLE TOWNSHIP — The annual Buzzle Osterdalen Church Memorial Service will be held at noon on Sunday, May 28. A business meeting will follow the service, and then a potluck lunch will be served. Members, friends and neighbors are all welcome.

For more information, call Marlyce at (218) 751-1996.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blackduck Memorial Day services scheduled

BLACKDUCK — Blackduck High School and the Blackduck American Legion and Auxiliary will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. Events begin with a program honoring veterans and their families at 10 a.m. in the Blackduck High School Gymnasium.

The program will commemorate Memorial Day and honor the nation’s and community’s veterans and fallen soldiers. The American Legion and Auxiliary members will make presentations, and honor their members deceased since Memorial Day 2022. Members of the Blackduck American Legion and Legion Auxiliary will advance the colors, and the program will conclude with a procession to the cemetery for a final observance.

The Blackduck High School Band, under the direction of Jeff Weaver, will provide patriotic music, along with piano accompaniment by Becky Haugen and a solo by Kevin Jepson.

Blackduck High School students — 2022 Girls’ State Representative Riley Rockensock and 2022 Girls State and American Legion Auxiliary member Anna Hanson — will speak during the ceremony, along with the officers of the Legion and Auxiliary, and the chaplains of the Legion and Auxiliary.

The entire community is also invited to join in a cemetery service following the school program and then retire to the Blackduck High School multi-purpose room for bars and coffee provided by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 372.