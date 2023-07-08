Bemidji area high school graduation rates generally drop amidst statewide increase

BEMIDJI — Four-year graduation rates for the class of 2022 have nearly matched pre-pandemic levels in Minnesota.

As the second class whose entire senior year was defined by the confines of the coronavirus pandemic, the gradual return to normalcy paved the way for 58,586 students, or 83.6%, to claim their high school diplomas in ceremonies that were a bit more traditional than for the class of 2021.

Having released statewide graduation rates for the 2021-2022 school year on April 25, the Minnesota Department of Education noted a 0.2% increase from 2021 to 2022’s graduating classes.

Minnesota’s overall four-year graduation rate in 2019 was 83.7%, which increased to a historic high of 83.8% in 2020 before falling to 83.3% in 2021.

According to the MDE, the four-year graduation rate for American Indian students increased by 2.5% while increasing 3.1% for Black students and 2.9% for students identifying as two or more races.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beltrami County

On the home front, schools throughout Beltrami County had their own share of falls and peaks.

Beltrami County experienced an overall decrease in graduations from 65.9% in 2021 to 61.7% in 2022, a difference of 4.2%. A total of 384 out of 622 seniors graduated high school in four years.

Students eligible for free or reduced lunches graduated at a 45.7% rate, down from 51% in 2021.

Rates for American Indian students also fell across the county by 2% to 36.2% in 2022 compared to 38.2% in 2021.

Female students saw a higher graduation rate compared to their male counterparts, 64.5% and 59.2% respectively. However, 2022 marked an increase for male graduates from 58% in 2021 while females saw a sharp decline from 74.7% that same year.

Bemidji schools

Bemidji Area Schools saw a 7% decline from 77.3% in 2021 to 70.3% in 2022. A total of 267 students out of 380 graduated within four years while 33 dropped out and 38 continued to earn their diplomas beyond a four-year timeline.

American Indian students graduated from the district at a 42.9% rate for 2022, a 12.8% drop from 55.7% in 2021. Female students also outperformed males at the district level, 74.3% to 67.1% respectively.

The district’s homeless demographic included eight graduates out of 29 students, which leaves a 27.6% graduation rate down from 36% in 2021. Students receiving free and reduced lunches graduated at 53.1%, another decrease from 62.6% the prior year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding charter schools, TrekNorth Junior and Senior High School trended downward from 91.2% in 2021 to 87.1% in 2022, or a difference of 4.1%. Male students graduated at a 93.3% rate compared to 81.3% for female students, and American Indians clocked in at 86.7%.

Voyageurs Expeditionary School showed a graduation rate of 31.3%, or five out of 16 students receiving their diplomas. Voyageurs did not show a graduation rate for 2021.

Other area schools

Cass Lake-Bena High School saw a notable increase in its graduation rate by 21.6%. About 83.1% of students — or 54 out of 65 — graduated compared to 61.5% in 2021. Forty-seven students, or 87% of the graduating class, were American Indian.

Red Lake High School showed a 34.5% graduation rate, a 6% decrease from 2021’s rate of 40.5%.

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School graduated 65% of its seniors, which is down 13.6% from the prior year’s 78.6% graduation rate.

A complete list of graduation rates for schools, districts and counties across the state can be found on the Minnesota Department of Education’s website.