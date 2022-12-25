Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Jan. 7

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 25, 2022 12:43 PM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served and the keynote speaker will be pastor Stan Nelson. All are welcome to attend.

