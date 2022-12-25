Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Jan. 7
The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.
A light breakfast will be served and the keynote speaker will be pastor Stan Nelson. All are welcome to attend.
