6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Feb. 4

The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 30, 2023 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served and the keynote speaker will be Brian Larson. All are welcome to attend.

"Larson was born and raised in a Christian home in St. Cloud, but events occurred that led him to grow skeptical of Christianity at a young age. By the time he was a young man he called himself an atheist," a release said. "It wasn't until he turned 28 years old in 1988 that he trusted Jesus Christ as his savior. At first, he struggled with many doubts and questions, but with the help of God and godly mentors Lason gradually grew in his faith."

Lason has been married to his wife Tina for nearly 40 years and they have three adult children and seven grandchildren. They have lived in Bemidji since 2005 and are the owners of Amity Graphics.

Related Topics: FAITHTHINGS TO DO
What To Read Next
Department of Justice web art .jpg
Local
5 indicted for multiple child abuse charges in Red Lake Nation
Five people have been indicted for child abuse charges including child torture and child neglect that occurred in the Red Lake Nation from January 2021 to April 2022.
January 30, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
City hall, fire station building reports to be discussed at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting
The Bemidji City Council will hear a report on the estimated costs for remodeling or reconstructing city hall, which flooded in late April of 2022, and the aging fire station.
January 30, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Roosevelt Road fire.jpg
Local
Roosevelt Road home deemed a total loss after Friday afternoon fire
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four and a half hours, with 21 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. No injuries have been reported.
January 28, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF 2.jpg
Local
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Jam-packed January
Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from January.
January 28, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught