Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Feb. 4

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served and the keynote speaker will be Brian Larson. All are welcome to attend.

"Larson was born and raised in a Christian home in St. Cloud, but events occurred that led him to grow skeptical of Christianity at a young age. By the time he was a young man he called himself an atheist," a release said. "It wasn't until he turned 28 years old in 1988 that he trusted Jesus Christ as his savior. At first, he struggled with many doubts and questions, but with the help of God and godly mentors Lason gradually grew in his faith."

Lason has been married to his wife Tina for nearly 40 years and they have three adult children and seven grandchildren. They have lived in Bemidji since 2005 and are the owners of Amity Graphics.