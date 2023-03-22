99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Area Friends of Concordia Language Villages essay contest awards 9 scholarships

This year’s contest received 142 essay submissions.

032223.N.BP.ESSAYCONTEST.jpg
Contest winners from left, in front: Trinley Sneide, Ocean Mendoza and Alexis Thompson. In back: Serena Whitaker, Taylor Podmore, Huien Chen, Keeari Goodyear and Olivia Kandel. Not pictured: Evangeline Zebro.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:08 AM

BEMIDJI — After a two-year hiatus, the 18th Annual Bemidji Area Friends of Concordia Language Villages’ Essay Contest returned to award scholarships to local fourth- and fifth-grade students to fund a one-week summer stay at a language camp of their choice.

Students were asked to submit essays of 100-150 words on the topic, “The ways that I could learn and grow from the study of the (blank) language at Concordia Language Villages.”

“Some just want to learn the language and others want to experience the culture and food of a different country or the country of their ancestors,” a release said. “The annual essay contest solicits essays from many area schools as well as from home-schooled students.”

Nine winners were recognized at a March 19 awards ceremony and include:

  • Huien Chen from Gene Dillon Elementary, attending the Chinese Language Village.
  • Keeari Goodfellow from Gene Dillon Elementary School, attending the Korean Language Village.
  • Olivia Kandel from Gene Dillon Elementary School, attending the Chinese Language Village.
  • Ocean Mendoza from Schoolcraft Learning Community, attending the Spanish Language Village.
  • Taylor Podmore from Gene Dillon Elementary School, attending the Korean Language Village.
  • Trinley Sneide from Gene Dillon Elementary School, attending the French Language Village.
  • Alexis Thompson from Gene Dillon Elementary School, attending the French Language Village.
  • Serena Whitaker from Gene Dillon Elementary School, attending the Japanese Language Village.
  • Evangeline Zebro from Gene Dillon Elementary School, attending the Norwegian Language Village.

Funding for the scholarships came from Paul Bunyan Communications, First National Bank of Bemidji, Naylor Heating and Refrigeration, Big River Scoop, Margaret Maus, Cal and Pat Rice, an IBM match and numerous individual donors.
This year’s contest received 142 essay submissions. Other participating schools included St. Philip’s Catholic School, Laporte, Northome, Kelliher, St. Mark’s Lutheran School, Heartland Christian Academy and Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School.

