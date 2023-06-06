99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Aglow meeting set for June 10

Bemidji Area Aglow is set to hold a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10, at Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:24 PM

The guest speaker will be Susan Pender of Bemidji, who is an LPN with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Administration.

She received a doctorate diploma from Peter Wagner University and also holds a Doctorate of Theology degree through Vision Leadership Institute at Christian International of Florida, a release said.

"Susan’s life mission is praying for healing of the brokenhearted that they may know the love that God has for them," the release said. "Susan will also be leading us in worship and praise, along with her trusty guitar."

The meeting is open to the public and free to attend, but a free-will offering will be received.

