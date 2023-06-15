Bemidji Airport will have no commercial flights July 26 through Aug. 1

BEMIDJI — Due to the reconstruction of one of Bemidji Regional Airport's runways, there will be no commercial flights out of the airport from July 26 through August 1.

The reason for the disruption in service is to accommodate the work needed where the airport's two runways intersect.

The runway rehabilitation project, which received federal funding, began on June 10 and is expected to be complete on Aug. 1. The airport will resume operations as normal, except for a two-week period in September when the runway's surface will be painted.