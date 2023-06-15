Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Airport will have no commercial flights July 26 through Aug. 1

Due to construction on a runway, the Bemidji Regional Airport will not have commercial flights from July 26 through August 1.

Bemidji Regional Airport
Bemidji Regional Airport
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:08 PM

BEMIDJI — Due to the reconstruction of one of Bemidji Regional Airport's runways, there will be no commercial flights out of the airport from July 26 through August 1.

The reason for the disruption in service is to accommodate the work needed where the airport's two runways intersect.

The runway rehabilitation project, which received federal funding, began on June 10 and is expected to be complete on Aug. 1. The airport will resume operations as normal, except for a two-week period in September when the runway's surface will be painted.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
061723.N.BP.FLAGDAY 2.jpg
Local
Bemidjians honor history of American flag with Flag Day events
June 15, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Greenwood Grave.jpg
Local
Gravestone cleaning demo to be held at Bemidji's Greenwood Cemetery
June 15, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Four Pines Bookstore web art
Local
Four Pines Bookstore to host author J. Ryan Stradal
June 14, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Beavers Hockey
Zach Whitecloud becomes 2nd former Beaver player to hoist Stanley Cup
June 14, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater
June 13, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061423.N.BP.KCWALLEYE - LEAD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
McSharry, Fuller take top spot in 22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic
June 11, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Bemidji Senior Center.png
Community
Someone Special Volunteers: Bemidji Senior Center nominates Barb Bjerke and Tony Daniels
June 14, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report