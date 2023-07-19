6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami County sets early office closures for July 20

Beltrami County’s campus in downtown Bemidji will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, for an employee event.

Beltrami County.jpg
Beltrami County's offices are located in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:39 PM

The Sheriff’s Office Records Division will also be closing early, a release said. Beltrami County District Court and all Beltrami County Solid Waste Facilities will remain open during their normal hours.

Essential 24/7 operations will also remain operational.

By Pioneer Staff Report
