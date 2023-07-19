Beltrami County sets early office closures for July 20
BEMIDJI — Beltrami County’s campus in downtown Bemidji will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, for an employee event.
The Sheriff’s Office Records Division will also be closing early, a release said. Beltrami County District Court and all Beltrami County Solid Waste Facilities will remain open during their normal hours.
Essential 24/7 operations will also remain operational.
