Beltrami County seeks volunteers for Jail Design and Operations Committee
BEMIDJI — Beltrami County is seeking volunteers to serve on the Jail Design and Operations Committee.
Meetings will be held twice per month for the next two years. Interested citizens should send a letter of interest to Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry at tom.barry@co.beltrami.mn.us by March 24.
Visit
www.co.beltrami.mn.us
for more details.
