Beltrami County seeks volunteers for Jail Design and Operations Committee

Meetings will be held twice per month for the next two years. Interested citizens should send a letter of interest to Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry by March 24.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 13, 2023 07:38 PM

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County is seeking volunteers to serve on the Jail Design and Operations Committee.

Meetings will be held twice per month for the next two years. Interested citizens should send a letter of interest to Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry at tom.barry@co.beltrami.mn.us by March 24.

Visit www.co.beltrami.mn.us for more details.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
