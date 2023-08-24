Beltrami County seeks input on new website

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County is currently working on a complete overhaul of the county website and is seeking public input.

The Website Design Committee would like the public's perspectives on how they use the website and how to best design a new website for effective and efficient access.

To gather this information, a citizen survey has been created. Those who wish to provide input may do so at surveymonkey.com/r/beltramicounty.

The survey will be open through Sept. 5. Questions can be directed to Diane Moe at (218) 333-8478 or diane.moe@co.beltrami.mn.us.