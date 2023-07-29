Beltrami County seeks community members for opioid settlement steering committee

BEMIDJI — On the heels of a historic, multi-million dollar settlement reached by the state of Minnesota with opioid distributors and manufacturers, counties across the state are now tasked with how to use the funds they’ve been delegated to create the best outcome.

For Beltrami County, which is expecting to receive $2,826,466 between 2022 and 2038, this involves creating a steering committee made up of county officials and members of the broader community who will make recommendations for how the money can be used to fight the impact of the opioid epidemic.

And that impact has been considerable. Across the state overdose deaths increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching an all-time high in 2021 with 978 deaths. Locally, that impact has also been felt, with fatal and non-fatal overdoses taking their toll.

“The problem is getting significantly worse as the years go on, and as of right now there’s not a whole lot of mitigation,” said Monica Thul, the program health manager for the county and co-chief strategist for the steering committee. “There’s a lot of trauma that comes with that.”

The committee

The steering committee, it’s hoped, will help change this. Nine members have already been selected from the county, but it's still looking for up to six more individuals from the community to join.

Members are required to either live or work in Beltrami County, but otherwise, the committee does not have strict criteria for who can apply — the only ask is that they have a passion for the community and helping those who struggle with opioid addiction and that they bring some kind of knowledge or experience with the epidemic to the table.

“We’re trying to capture a very diverse group of people,” explained Amy Bowles, Beltrami County’s public health division director and co-chief strategist with Thul. “We’re hoping to find somebody who works with youth, recovery, addiction, somebody who works with the homeless population. That’s one of our approaches.”

But beyond seeking those who have experience in a related profession, Bowles and Thul are also looking for community members with lived experience, in whatever form that takes.

“You don’t have to have a job that has something next to it related to addiction. A member (of the committee) could be one of our neighbors who has been through recovery, been through the court system or foster care,” Bowles shared. “We’re looking for people who can bring the value of lived experience to the team.”

Bowles and Thul are hoping that by avoiding restrictive criteria, the steering committee can attract a broader range of applicants. The more diverse the committee, the easier it will be to take a holistic approach to the four areas of focus laid out by the state for the funds: prevention, treatment and recovery, harm reduction and criminal justice.

“This is a lot of funding, but it’s only touching what we actually really need,” Thul said. “We’ll have to ask ourselves ‘Where can we do the most good? Where can we have the most support and have it be maintained and ongoing?’”

Part of the hope is to support and improve existing programs, and where that’s not possible to create sustainable efforts that can continue even after the settlement funding runs out.

“If we’re not proactive in trying to use these funds to fight this, we’re only going to see numbers increase. We’re going to see more deaths, more babies born diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome,” Bowles said. “This isn’t just impacting our adults, it’s impacting our children, our neighbors. It’s wreaking havoc on our community.”

Making a difference

Bowles emphasized that opioid addiction can impact anyone and the importance of compassion for those who are struggling with it.

“I honestly don’t believe anybody wakes up one day and says ‘You know what? I’m going to try fentanyl.’ It’s somebody who had an injury and was prescribed opiates for pain control, it’s the pandemic that created such isolation and depression that people turned to opiates to try and cope,” Bowles explained. “How do we prevent those events from happening, and how do we protect those individuals?”

But as big of a challenge as the steering committee is tasked with, Bowles and Thul are hopeful, both in terms of the opportunity it presents and in its ability to succeed.

“It’s my hope that (committee) members have the same passion that we in public health have, of trying to make life better for our community,” Bowles said. “This is an opportunity for our community, for Beltrami County, to come together and say ‘What are we going to do?’”

Bowles and Thul made a point to encourage anyone with interest to apply, even if they aren’t sure or don’t feel qualified.

“Whether you have lived experience, or experience in your professional career, you work in an area that’s been impacted by opioids,” Bowles said. “If you want to make a difference and support the people in our community you struggle with opiate addiction, we have a place for you.”

Applications to join the steering committee can be found on the county's website. They must be received by Friday, Aug. 11, and can be turned in or mailed to Bowles at the Beltrami County Public Health Clinic.

Public input will also be welcomed at two community learning events hosted by the steering committee. The first will be held on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Beltrami Electric in Bemidji, followed by a second on the evening of Monday, Oct. 30, at the Blackduck Golf Course.

Questions can be directed to Bowles by calling (218) 333-8116.