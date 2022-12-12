SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Beltrami County receives County Achievement Award for Reset jail program

Beltrami County was recently recognized with an Association of Minnesota Counties 2022 County Achievement Award for its Reset program, which works to reduce jail recidivism.

121422.N.BP.AMCAWARD 1.jpg
Beltrami County representatives receive a County Achievement Award at the Association of Minnesota Counties' annual conference on Dec. 6, 2022, in Bloomington.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 12, 2022 03:06 PM
ST. PAUL — Beltrami County was recently recognized with an Association of Minnesota Counties 2022 County Achievement Award for its Reset program, which works to reduce jail recidivism.

Beltrami County was one of four recipients of the award, presented by AMC President and Lac qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer at the association's annual conference on Dec. 6 in Bloomington.

Each recipient was nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials, a release said. Beltrami County was chosen as an award-winner for its Reset program, created to give exiting inmates tools for success.

The model provides case management support that helps inmates by improving motivational factors, identifying their goals and needs, supporting access to health care applications, providing housing and employment resources, and identifying services that support success in personal and community life, such as health, mental health and substance use treatment.

"The program develops a supportive, trusting relationship between inmates and socials workers who support their goals," the release said. "The Reset program has lifted up the lives of 70 people and has given them the opportunity to find an alternative to incarceration and become contributing members of the community."

By Pioneer Staff Report
