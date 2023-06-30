Beltrami County open to selecting new jail location

BEMIDJI — In the wake of public concern and disapproval regarding the selected location for a new county jail, Beltrami County announced its openness to selecting a new location on Friday.

According to a release from County Administrator Tom Barry, the county board has authorized him to continue investigating other possible locations for the jail.

The announcement comes after more than 150 community members showed up to a public hearing on June 20 about the proposed location, a 16.9-acre property located off Jefferson Avenue SW in Bemidji for $540,000, for which the board approved a conditional purchase agreement during a special meeting on May 31.

However, residents both in the neighborhood and other parts of the area raised concerns, both about the jail’s potential impact on the community and the process the county used to select it.

The need to build a new jail is due to a notice issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections several years ago requiring that substantial investments be made to the current jail as a condition of continued operation of the facility.

Since then, Beltrami County staff and board commissioners have been working, studying and planning for a new county jail.

The county originally examined 15 properties and scored them on 12 criteria developed by the Design and Operations Committee, which can be found on the county’s website. The selected location, called the Wiebolt property, was ranked second in the county’s final tally.

Barry explained that after the county board announced the preferred location along Jefferson Avenue, staff have been conducting due diligence on the property including collecting information about the property’s condition, conducting environmental, geotechnical and archeological investigations, and evaluating overall site suitability.

This site suitability evaluation also includes conducting due diligence within the neighborhood.

“It is very important that we hear from the residents that will be most impacted by the location of the facility,” Barry said in the release. “The information we collect from residents, good or bad, is just as important in evaluating the suitability of the property as the other studies are.”

Community members fill the board room during a public hearing for the new Beltrami County Jail on June 20, 2023, in the County Administration Building. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Negotiations for the proposed site were kept behind closed doors as allowed by state law to minimize interference in negotiations, bargaining position and negotiating strategy of the county.

“That can be hard for some in the public to understand,” Barry explained, “but it’s a common, allowed practice that is done to avoid undue influence, pricing pressure, undermining, sabotaging or other adverse actions to the buyer or the seller during the negotiation.”

Once the property was selected and approved, it was immediately announced to the public, another requirement of state law.

“We understand that wherever the county chose to locate the new jail, surrounding neighbors would likely not enthusiastically embrace it,” Sheriff Jason Riggs said in the release. “But the project must move forward or the county risks having the Department of Corrections close the jail, and that would be extremely disruptive and expensive for the county.

"If the county’s jail project does not move forward in a timely manner, out-of-county housing costs will continue to escalate exorbitantly. Worse yet, the DOC could sunset the jail, forcing all inmates to be housed at other facilities — a cost that would impoverish the county."

Barry explained that the county was set to submit a conditional use permit and rezone request to the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board for the Wiebolt property, but anticipating that action, the JPB sent a preemptive legal memo to the county stating that the county jail would not be permitted in any zone under the current zoning ordinance.

This opinion contrasts with state law which specifically directs counties to locate county jails in the county seat.

Given this recent development and the information gathered at the public hearing, the county board has directed Barry to delay the submission of the county’s conditional use permit and rezone request. The board also authorized him to continue investigating other locations.

“The county board has not abandoned the Wiebolt site, but recent developments have afforded the county an opportunity to investigate other potential properties that have since come to our attention or may have changed in status," Barry detailed. “While a project of this scale and type can be, and typically is, very controversial, the county acknowledges that it is important to listen to citizens and modify, when possible, our approach to ensure we are good stewards of our community.

"To that end, I know the board has heard the concerns of the public and will ensure that we deliver the best project possible for our community.”