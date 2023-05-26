Beltrami County offices, solid waste facilities set Memorial Day hours

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami County offices and services will be closed on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:52 AM

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County offices and services will be closed on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.

The Sheriff’s Office records and court divisions will be closed on Monday, but essential 24/7 operations will remain operational. 

All Beltrami County Solid Waste Facilities will be closed on Monday. The Demolition Landfill will be closed on Saturday, May 27.

