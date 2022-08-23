SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
Beltrami County K9 Rip receives protective vest

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip recently received a bullet and stab-protective vest, donated by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

121022.N.BP.K9RIP.jpg
Contributed
August 23, 2022 07:13 AM
BEMIDJI — Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip recently received a bullet and stab-protective vest, donated by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

K9 Rip’s vest is sponsored by Rick and Cindy Haterius of Colorado Springs, Colo., and is embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Jinx EPCSO, EOW 4-11-22."

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country, a release said.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies, the release said.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978 .

