Beltrami County Jail inmate hospitalized after suicide attempt

BEMIDJI — A Beltrami County Jail inmate has been hospitalized after attempting to commit suicide on Wednesday in Bemidji.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, at approximately 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, an inmate of the Beltrami County Jail was found by staff attempting to take their own life.

Corrections officers and medical staff immediately rendered aid. The inmate was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and was later transferred to a Fargo area medical facility.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the request of Beitel, the release said.

No further information about the incident is available at this time, and inquiries can be directed to the BCA's information officer.