Beltrami County holds Summer Solstice Health and Wellness Expo

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County hosted its first-ever Summer Solstice Health and Wellness Expo on June 21 for county employees with the theme of mind, body and soul.

According to a release, Beltrami County management and administration has focused on total wellness by establishing a Health and Wellness committee which is comprised of employee volunteers from several county departments. Total wellness represents all types of health, including physical, social, mental, financial, culinary, environmental and overall well-being.

"Employees work hard to serve the public in many different ways to ensure the county can provide the best care to the public," Kristine Bommersbach, county attorney legal assistant and member of the health and wellness committee, said in the release. "The county stresses the importance of health and wellness for our employees."

Participants, attendees and vendors at the event commented that it was enjoyable and well-attended and that they were looking forward to the next event.

"It was awesome to see so many people attend and the committee's efforts come to fruition," said Merci White, the county's community health program manager and the chair of the committee.

Vendors and service organizations that are interested in participating in a future Health and Wellness event can contact the committee at wellnessforlife@co.beltrami.mn.us.