Beltrami County Historical Society to host book reading with John Eggers

Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
The Beltrami County History Center is located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
August 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society is set to hold a reading for John Eggers' book, "The Search for Beltrami's Heart," at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the history center.

At the event, Eggers will read his book and be available after the reading to answer questions and sign copies, a release said. The BCHS will also be giving away free copies of his book to each family attending the program and throughout the day.

After the program, attendees are invited to stay for a piece of celebration cake and walk through the Beltrami exhibit, which is open through the end of September.

This program is free and registration is not required.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
