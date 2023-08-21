Beltrami County Historical Society to host book reading with John Eggers

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society is set to hold a reading for John Eggers' book, "The Search for Beltrami's Heart," at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at the history center.

At the event, Eggers will read his book and be available after the reading to answer questions and sign copies, a release said. The BCHS will also be giving away free copies of his book to each family attending the program and throughout the day.

After the program, attendees are invited to stay for a piece of celebration cake and walk through the Beltrami exhibit, which is open through the end of September.

This program is free and registration is not required.