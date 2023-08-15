Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami County Historical Society to host 200th anniversary program Aug. 17

Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
The Beltrami County History Center is located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:37 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society is set to host a program with historian and author Leo Soukup at noon on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the history center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW in Bemidji.

"Join us as we celebrate (Giacomo Costantino) Beltrami's adventures in Minnesota," a release said. "Two hundred years ago, aristocrat and author Giacomo Beltrami left Italy and traveled to the United States, ultimately making a pilgrimage to Minnesota and Red Lake Nation."

Soukup will transport attendees back to 1863 using Beltrami's own writings, the release said.

The program is free but space is limited to 15 attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

