Beltrami County Fair kicks off in perfect summer fashion

BEMIDJI — Summer was made for perfect nights at the county fair.
Thousands descended on the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday to enjoy just that as the temps hovered in the mid-70s and wispy clouds made for a beautiful sunset over the animal barns, food stands and midway rides.
The fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 13. Remaining Grand Stand events include Wojo’s Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets for the rodeo can be purchased at $20 for adults and $15 for children until Aug. 8, and are available at Northdale Oil, Blackduck Co-Op, Luekens North and South and Eventbrite E-Tickets. Tickets can be purchased the night of at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $25 for adults and children 12 and younger for $20.
Sunday will play host to the Baja Races at noon featuring a class 4 race and kids power wheel race. Tickets can also be purchased from the Grandstand and online from Eventbrite at $15 per adult and $10 for children.
Beltrami County 4-H will also continue with its many traditional events and activities.
Local authors are also making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday to show fairgoers what they’ve been writing.
If you go:
What: Beltrami County Fair When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13. Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW Cost: $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass
