Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Beltrami County Fair kicks off in perfect summer fashion

Thousands descended on the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday to enjoy the animal shows, food stands and midway rides. The fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 13.

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - LEAD.jpg
Young fairgoers take a plane ride on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Today at 7:33 PM

BEMIDJI — Summer was made for perfect nights at the county fair.

Thousands descended on the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday to enjoy just that as the temps hovered in the mid-70s and wispy clouds made for a beautiful sunset over the animal barns, food stands and midway rides.

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 2.jpg
Camelle, 2, pets a baby goat in the Kiddie Barn on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
More Beltrami County Fair coverage

The fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 13. Remaining Grand Stand events include Wojo’s Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m.

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 7.jpg
Fairgoers visit a booth in the Commercial Building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Pre-sale tickets for the rodeo can be purchased at $20 for adults and $15 for children until Aug. 8, and are available at Northdale Oil, Blackduck Co-Op, Luekens North and South and Eventbrite E-Tickets. Tickets can be purchased the night of at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $25 for adults and children 12 and younger for $20.

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 5.jpg
A young fairgoer enjoys an ice cream sandwich on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Sunday will play host to the Baja Races at noon featuring a class 4 race and kids power wheel race. Tickets can also be purchased from the Grandstand and online from Eventbrite at $15 per adult and $10 for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 3.jpg
4-H’ers participate in the llama and alpaca show on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Beltrami County 4-H will also continue with its many traditional events and activities.

Local authors are also making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday to show fairgoers what they’ve been writing.

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 8.jpg
Fairgoers check out the exhibits in the 4-H Building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

If you go:

What: Beltrami County Fair
When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13.
Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW
Cost: $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 4.jpg
Fairgoers enjoy live music at the Marilyn Shutter County Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 13.jpg
A child points to his selected prize after playing a rubber duck game on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 11.jpg
Fairgoers ride the Tornado on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 10.jpg
Fairgoers check out the horse barn on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 6.jpg
Fairgoers take a ride on the carousel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 12.jpg
Fairgoers check out the booths in the Commercial Building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 15.jpg
Fairgoers take a ride on the Rock Star on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 9.jpg
Young fairgoers head down the Fun Slide on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 16.jpg
Fairgoers explore the many food stands on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 14.jpg
Fairgoers take a ride on the Ferris wheel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Local
Frohn Township to host potluck picnic Aug. 19
8h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
080923.N.BP.ADAVOX.jpg
Local
Ada Vox set to perform at the Sanford Center Aug. 25
12h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081223.N.BP.LAUNCHPAD 4.jpg
Local
Jorge Prince, Audrey Thayer discuss upcoming opportunities at Bemidji LaunchPad event
1d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bensen Hall dedication-7.jpg
Local
Jim and Nancy Bensen reflect on their time in Bemidji ahead of move to Wisconsin
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
starry trek
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed to monitor, protect Minnesota waters in Starry Trek event
8h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_6605 (2).JPG
Sports
LaValley family runs 5 deep at Bemidji Speedway as budding racing dynasty
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 1.jpg
College
Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice
2d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock