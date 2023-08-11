Beltrami County Fair kicks off in perfect summer fashion

BEMIDJI — Summer was made for perfect nights at the county fair.

Thousands descended on the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday to enjoy just that as the temps hovered in the mid-70s and wispy clouds made for a beautiful sunset over the animal barns, food stands and midway rides.

Camelle, 2, pets a baby goat in the Kiddie Barn on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The fair continues through Sunday, Aug. 13. Remaining Grand Stand events include Wojo’s Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30 p.m.

Fairgoers visit a booth in the Commercial Building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Pre-sale tickets for the rodeo can be purchased at $20 for adults and $15 for children until Aug. 8, and are available at Northdale Oil, Blackduck Co-Op, Luekens North and South and Eventbrite E-Tickets. Tickets can be purchased the night of at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $25 for adults and children 12 and younger for $20.

A young fairgoer enjoys an ice cream sandwich on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Sunday will play host to the Baja Races at noon featuring a class 4 race and kids power wheel race. Tickets can also be purchased from the Grandstand and online from Eventbrite at $15 per adult and $10 for children.

4-H’ers participate in the llama and alpaca show on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Beltrami County 4-H will also continue with its many traditional events and activities.

Local authors are also making an appearance on Saturday and Sunday to show fairgoers what they’ve been writing.

Fairgoers check out the exhibits in the 4-H Building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

If you go:

What: Beltrami County Fair

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Road NW

Cost: $5 gate fee per day to park on the fairgrounds or a $10 season pass

Fairgoers enjoy live music at the Marilyn Shutter County Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

A child points to his selected prize after playing a rubber duck game on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fairgoers ride the Tornado on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fairgoers check out the horse barn on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fairgoers take a ride on the carousel on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fairgoers check out the booths in the Commercial Building on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fairgoers take a ride on the Rock Star on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Young fairgoers head down the Fun Slide on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Fairgoers explore the many food stands on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer