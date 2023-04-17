99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Beltrami County DFL elects new table officers

The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party recently held its annual convention and has elected five table officers to serve until 2025.

dfl-logo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:09 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party recently held its annual convention and has elected five table officers to serve until 2025.

The annual convention was held on March 18 at the Beltrami County DFL headquarters in Bemidji.

Curtiss Hunt was reelected as chair; Mary Forney was elected as vice chair; Nancy Beaulieu as the outreach officer; Chuck Meyers as secretary; and John Henningsgaard as treasurer.

These officers serve on the Beltrami County DFL Executive Committee along with the directors who were elected to two-year terms in 2022: David Benson, Lynn Eaton, Valerie Field, Monica Hansmeyer, Earl LaMaack, Mark Morrissey, Steven Nelson, Ben Peterson, Christian Taylor-Johnson and Lin Ward.

“I am extremely proud of the work that the Beltrami County DFL has accomplished over the past four years," Hunt said. "The outstanding support of the local community has been greatly appreciated as well. We look forward to the 2024 elections.”

The Beltrami County DFL is an organizing unit staffed by an all-volunteer team. More information can be found at beltramidfl.org.

