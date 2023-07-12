Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami County Commissioners move forward on housing trust fund ordinance

The ordinance would allow the county to develop a trust fund with uses for the development, sustaining and supporting of low to moderate-income housing throughout Beltrami County.

Beltrami County.jpg
Beltrami County
(Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Daltyn Lofstrom
By Daltyn Lofstrom
Today at 4:16 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Commissioners continued work toward establishing a housing trust fund ordinance with a public hearing that was conducted at its Tuesday meeting.

Amidst r ecent developments related to housing in the area, Beltrami County’s Health and Human Services Department first discussed the proposed county ordinance in May when commissioners voted to direct the process of establishing the trust fund.

According to County Administrator Tom Barry, the ordinance would allow the county to develop a trust fund with uses for the development, sustaining and supporting of low to moderate-income housing throughout Beltrami County.

“The trust fund shall provide grants to agencies working to develop housing stock in Beltrami County for moderate, low income and very low income households and/or those same households to retain their housing,” a draft of the ordinance states.

“The trust fund will work to meet the needs of property owners, homeowners, local units of government, for-profit housing developers and nonprofit housing developers for the acquisition, capital and soft costs necessary for the creation of new affordable and workforce housing — both rental and owner-occupied.”

The drafted ordinance defines “moderate income” as a household’s gross income at or below 115% of the area median income but more than 80% of the median.

“Low income” falls between 50% and 80% of the area median income while “very low income” refers to households at or below 50% of the median.

The ordinance also lists the trust’s funding sources which could include federal and state grants, tax levy funds and employer-based fund matching among several others.

Kay Mack spoke on behalf of the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter during the public hearing about the potential to allocate funds toward the shelter and other transitional housing.

Mack noted her committee work to raise funds for the construction of a new domestic violence shelter — which she stated is in need of a revamp — and her view of the importance of the shelter for those escaping abusive situations.

“When a woman walks out of a domestic violence situation, the minute she walks out that door she’s homeless and in need of housing,” Mack said. “While (the shelter) is not permanent housing, it’s extremely crucial transitional housing and one of the many services offered there is to help someone look for their permanent housing while they’re sheltered."

She added that residents know that secure, stable housing is the key to success in the future.

“I think it’s so important to these people that are survivors of domestic violence to get eventual, good, solid housing," she added. "I’d like to think this trust fund could provide capital for such a build.”

After a bit more discussion, the commissioners approved the ordinance with changes including language on transitional housing.

The full meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18.

Daltyn Lofstrom is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on education and community stories.
