Beltrami County Board welcomes newly elected officials, says goodbye to those leaving

BEMIDJI — In a meeting equally filled with partings and new beginnings, the Beltrami County Board officially welcomed three newly elected officials and said goodbye to those whose service has come to an end.

During Tuesday night’s session, the county board formally swore in each of the winners from the 2022 election, which included all five commissioner districts and the positions of Beltrami County sheriff, attorney and auditor/treasurer.

While some of these were a formality of reelection, the night also brought new faces to the county’s roster of elected officials, namely newly-elected sheriff Jason Riggs and the new commissioners for Districts 2 and 5, Joe Gould and John Carlson.

“We have the transitioning of some of the most key positions in our organization occurring today,” said County Administrator Tom Barry. “It’s an exciting evening.”

The first new individual sworn into position was sheriff Jason Riggs, who won the election for Beltrami County’s top law enforcement official in November, following the retirement of former sheriff Ernie Beitel.

Jason Riggs, left, is sworn in as Beltrami County Sheriff by judge John Melbye during a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the County Board Room. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Riggs, who has been in law enforcement for 21 years, had most recently served as a captain with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office where he has worked for the past 18 years.

Following Riggs’ ceremony, the second new individual to be sworn in was District 2 Commissioner Joe Gould, who takes over the position from former Commissioner Reed Olson who did not seek reelection.

Gould, a high school teacher in Cass Lake-Bena, has always had an interest in local politics and beat his opponent in the race to represent District 2 by 770 votes in November.

The final official to be sworn in was District 5 Commissioner John Carlson, who takes over the position after winning in November from former Commissioner Jim Lucachick who decided not to run in 2022.

John Carlson is sworn in as District 5 Commissioner during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the County Board Room. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Carlson is not new to serving as an elected representative, having previously served in the Minnesota Senate for two years.

Following each of the ceremonies, the board elected District 3 Commissioner Richard Anderson as the chair for 2023, who provided comments on what he looks forward to and hopes to see in the coming year.

“My hope for this year is that we can come together and work together in a civil manner while still holding our individual beliefs,” Anderson said, “(that we) work on Beltrami County issues, and not be concerned with party issues on the national level.”

Partings and recognitions

Even as the county board was welcoming new members of its team, it was also saying goodbye to those who were leaving after having faithfully served their terms and tenures.

These included former commissioners Olson and Lucachick, who both made parting statements looking back on their service and provided some advice to the incoming board members.

“As I look back over (my) six years on the board, I see successes, I see failures and I see compromises,” Olson shared, “which I suppose is the natural state of representative democracy. I’m very proud of our work.”

Former District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson, right, shakes hands with Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry during a meeting to swear in new commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the County Board Room. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Olson, who was first elected to represent District 2 in 2016, listed some of what he views as the most important issues facing the county, ranging from shoreline management to increasing childcare and housing access.

“The new board will face many challenges,” Olson said, “but they also have an incredible staff and community that is ready to overcome the challenges that have held us back for so long.”

Lucachick, who joined the board in 2008, similarly shared his perspective and gave advice to the board, focusing on the importance of compromise.

“That’s what a board is all about,” Lucachick shared. “Find that compromise. Our country is so divided right now, (and) somehow we have to get rid of that.”

Former District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick speaks during a Beltrami County Board meeting to swear in new commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the County Board Room. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

As the retiring sheriff, Beitel also said goodbye to the county, after having first joined the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 1995 and being elected sheriff in 2018.

“It’s kind of been a tough deal to wrap my head around that I’m not going to be coming into work tomorrow,” Beitel said. “It’s very humbling, (I’m) very appreciative of everything that has happened here in my tenure as sheriff. … The standard was set very high, and I think our sheriff’s office is better for that.”

Retired Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, right, embraces Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry during a meeting to swear in new county officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the County Board Room. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The final parting during the session was in recognition of Health and Human Services Director Becky Secore, who had announced her retirement and had her last day after nine years on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Becky has been a tireless advocate in our community for those in need. Her compassion and genuine regard for helping others has led her to develop innovative solutions and many community programs,” Barry said. “It’s nothing short of inspiring, (and) we’re going to miss her greatly.”

With the goodbyes complete, and the new officials ready to begin work, the county board is set to begin a new year and tackle the many projects and challenges ahead. Its next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.