Beltrami County Board to officially set tax levy and budget for 2023

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Board will officially set a tax levy and budget for 2023 during a special meeting tonight, with an expected approval of a 6.87% increase from the levy rate in 2022.

This preliminary rate was approved by the board in a September meeting and would see the county collect $28,947,313.

The total proposed budget for the county in 2023 is set at just under $100 million, at $99,980,798. This number includes both the money from the tax levy alongside the county’s other funding sources.

The approval of these figures, alongside a public hearing related to them, will be held at 6 p.m. following the county board’s regular session.

The county board’s regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m. tonight, Dec. 13, at the County Administration Building in Bemidji.