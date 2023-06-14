Beltrami County Board to hold public hearing on jail project

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Board has announced that a special public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, during its next regular meeting.

County commissioners would like to hear more from community members regarding the recent selection of a proposed location for the new county jail.

Several residents expressed their views at the June 6 meeting of the county board, but a formal public hearing will allow for more dialog between citizens and board members.

“We understand there will be concerns surrounding the selection of a proposed jail site. No matter where it’s located, someone is likely to be upset,” said District 5 Commissioner John Carlson. “I hope this hearing will help clear up any misunderstandings and correct misinformation.”

The Minnesota Department of Corrections issued a Notice of Deficiency to Beltrami County in 2019 after the facility was found to no longer meet state standards.

Following a Jail Needs Assessment and Feasibility Study in 2022, the board voted to proceed with the construction of a new jail facility, pending requisite process approvals and financing.

Using a rating and ranking system for proposed sites, the jail project’s Design and Operations Subcommittee evaluated more than 15 properties and county staff negotiated on the top five properties over two months.

During a special session on May 31, the county board selected the second-highest ranked property located at the northwest corner of Jefferson Avenue Southwest and the U.S. Highway 2/71 bypass.

The purchase agreement outlined that the 16.9-acre property would be bought by the county for $540,000.

“The upcoming public hearing will give our community and our staff an opportunity to engage each other in dialogue that will help citizens understand why a new jail is needed, how we selected the proposed location, answer any questions and address any concerns they have about the project,” said Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend the public hearing.