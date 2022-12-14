Beltrami County Board approves 2023 budget and tax levy

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Board officially approved a budget and tax levy for 2023 during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, setting a levy increase of 6.87% from 2022.

This sets the total 2023 tax levy for the county at $28,947,313, which will account for just under 30% of the county’s full 2023 budget of $99,980,798.

The approval followed a presentation by County Auditor/Treasurer Jodee Treat, who broke down the county’s budget process and how the numbers were decided.

“The budget process for 2023 started in June,” Treat explained. “Department heads were given spreadsheets for them to create their budgets based on three-year averages.”

Each department then submitted its proposed budgets to a management team and the county’s budget committee for review and changes. Once this step was completed, a preliminary budget went to the full county board for approval in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year an adjusted preliminary budget was only narrowly passed in a 3-2 vote, following concerns from the public over a proposed cut to the library budgets. The adjusted budget included full funding for the county’s libraries.

A period for public comment opened after the preliminary approval, leading to the final vote during Tuesday’s meeting.

The votes for both the budget and the tax levy passed 4-1, with only District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick voting against it.

Budget breakdown

As a part of her presentation, Treat broke down how the county’s budget is spent between different services and departments.

Of the full $99,980,798, 33% will go toward general government services, which range from administrative office work to law enforcement.

“The makeup for (the county’s) expenditures were 33% to general government, which makes up tax collection, license centers … the sheriff’s office, the attorney’s office, those types of functions,” Treat said.

The second and third largest portions of the budget go to the county’s Health and Human Services Department, 32%, and towards the county’s highways, 29%. The remaining percentages account for the county’s debt services and other miscellaneous expenditures.

Treat also provided an explanation of Beltrami County’s revenue sources, including both the tax levy and funding from the state and other government agencies, and how they factor into the budget process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We start out with our expenditures, then we figure out what other revenues we have coming in,” Treat explained, adding that just intergovernmental revenue accounts for an estimated $42,998,497 of the county’s projected 2023 budget.

“What we do is we take all of those revenues, compare it to what we have for expenditures, and that leaves us with the property tax levy,” Treat said.

Treat also noted that the county’s levy increase of 6.87% for 2023 is below the rate of inflation, estimated nationwide at 7.1% in November.

This was possible due to an increase in the county’s general revenue and careful budgeting by departments.

“Our general revenue had an increase of 17%. Health and Human Services, with some processes and policies the board has put in place, was able to (decrease its budget) 7.5%,” Treat shared. “(That) leaves us with an overall increase of 6.87% from last year’s levy, so we’re below the rate of inflation.”