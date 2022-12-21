Beltrami County announces transfer station, offices holiday hours

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County offices and transfer stations have announced holiday hours for the week of Christmas and New Year's.

For the week of Christmas, the Bemidji Transfer Station will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24, through Dec. 26, and re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Blackduck Transfer Station will be closed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

For the week of New Year's the Bemidji Transfer Station will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2 and re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Beltrami County offices and services, including the Sheriff’s Office Records and Court Divisions, will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.

Offices will return to their normal schedule for the remainder of each week. Essential 24/7 and emergency services will remain operational through the holidays.