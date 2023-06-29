Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami County announces solid waste facilities, offices 4th of July hours

Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:07 AM

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County offices and solid waste facilities have announced holiday hours for Independence Day.

Beltrami County offices and services, including the Sheriff’s Office Records and Court Divisions, will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

All Beltrami County Solid Waste Facilities will also be closed on Tuesday.

Essential 24/7 and emergency services will remain operational through the holiday.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
