Beltrami County announces solid waste facilities, offices 4th of July hours
BEMIDJI — Beltrami County offices and solid waste facilities have announced holiday hours for Independence Day.
Beltrami County offices and services, including the Sheriff’s Office Records and Court Divisions, will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
All Beltrami County Solid Waste Facilities will also be closed on Tuesday.
Essential 24/7 and emergency services will remain operational through the holiday.
