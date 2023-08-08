Beltrami County 4-H'ers prepare for a busy week at the fair

BEMIDJI — Dozens of 4H’ers could be found inside the barns on Monday evening at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds as they prepare to showcase their rabbits, horses, cows, pigs, goats and more to the community.

The fair starts on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, and will feature a whole slew of 4-H events like dog, goat and llama shows, a horse drill team performance and awards ceremonies all throughout the week.

4-H'ers prepare the poultry area on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Setting up the tables, hauling in their livestock and sweeping out the barns are all on the list to get done before the fair starts, and 4-H participants Elsa Lundberg, Leroy Wendorf and Lila Verka were hard at work setting up for the big week ahead.

Seven-year-old Wendorf said he is going to be showing his rabbits, goats, cows and chickens at the fair this year. He’s been in 4-H for almost three years already and his favorite part about it is showing the community his animals.

“I like the fun stuff, not sitting in the boring meetings,” Wendorf said. “The fair is really fun.”

Lundberg and Verka went on to say their favorite part about 4-H comes after the fair when they can celebrate all their hard work, kick their feet up and have a little bit of fun with their friends — like having their annual end-of-the-fair water fight.

“On the last day of the fair we always have a big water fight,” Lundberg said with a laugh. “We even dunked Leroy in a bucket last year. They’re just the cow’s water buckets that we clean out and we use the hoses to spray each other.”

From left: Lila Verka, Leroy Wendorf and Elsa Lundberg are pictured inside a barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Although the fair may be seen as a competition to some, according to the 4-H’ers, it's not all about winning.

“The fair is the biggest competition we have all year, but most of the time it doesn’t feel like a competition,” Verka said, “It’s just really fun.”

Just like getting nervous before a basketball game or big presentation, the three 4-H’ers are all feeling a little bit of the pre-show jitters. According to Lundberg, the fair got a little more nerve-wracking this year because they’re now old enough to show their livestock in the arena all by themselves.

“If you’re in an open show you could show them by yourselves, but normally, if you’re under third grade you have to have an adult in the arena with you,” Lundberg said. “I’m going into fourth grade so it's my first year showing by myself and I'm a little scared.”

4-H'ers sweep the barns on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Lundberg, Verka and Wendorf said being scared isn’t going to stop them from trying their best and having fun this week — and according to them, it shouldn’t stop other children that are interested in 4-H either.

“It’s really fun and you meet a lot of new friends,” Verka said. “The only thing that you would maybe need to be scared about is showing animals that don’t like you but if you play with them a lot they will love you.”

From left, Leroy Wendorf, Elsa Lundberg and Lila Verka pet some rabbits inside a barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Lundberg said there are so many things to like about 4-H, including seeing, showing and petting the animals and winning ribbons.

“And getting your check in the mail after — that’s always fun,” Verka added with a laugh.

4-H participant Jillian Gunderson, 12, unfolds table clothes for the poultry barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A young 4-H'er spreads a bale of hay in the cow barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Fences get set up outside the poultry barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

4-H'ers take a break from working and play catch with a shoe on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Volunteers make signage for the fair on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Volunteers rake the barns on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

4-H members work together to set up a tent on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Boy Scout participants help set up their booth on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer