Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Beltrami County 4-H'ers prepare for a busy week at the fair

Dozens of 4H’ers could be found inside the barns on Monday evening at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds as they prepare to showcase their rabbits, horses, cows, pigs, goats and more to the community.

080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 11.jpg
Leroy Wendorf, 7, helps clean an animal barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 1:03 PM

BEMIDJI — Dozens of 4H’ers could be found inside the barns on Monday evening at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds as they prepare to showcase their rabbits, horses, cows, pigs, goats and more to the community.

The fair starts on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, and will feature a whole slew of 4-H events like dog, goat and llama shows, a horse drill team performance and awards ceremonies all throughout the week.

080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 10.jpg
4-H'ers prepare the poultry area on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Setting up the tables, hauling in their livestock and sweeping out the barns are all on the list to get done before the fair starts, and 4-H participants Elsa Lundberg, Leroy Wendorf and Lila Verka were hard at work setting up for the big week ahead.

Seven-year-old Wendorf said he is going to be showing his rabbits, goats, cows and chickens at the fair this year. He’s been in 4-H for almost three years already and his favorite part about it is showing the community his animals.

“I like the fun stuff, not sitting in the boring meetings,” Wendorf said. “The fair is really fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lundberg and Verka went on to say their favorite part about 4-H comes after the fair when they can celebrate all their hard work, kick their feet up and have a little bit of fun with their friends — like having their annual end-of-the-fair water fight.

“On the last day of the fair we always have a big water fight,” Lundberg said with a laugh. “We even dunked Leroy in a bucket last year. They’re just the cow’s water buckets that we clean out and we use the hoses to spray each other.”

080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 7.jpg
From left: Lila Verka, Leroy Wendorf and Elsa Lundberg are pictured inside a barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Although the fair may be seen as a competition to some, according to the 4-H’ers, it's not all about winning.

“The fair is the biggest competition we have all year, but most of the time it doesn’t feel like a competition,” Verka said, “It’s just really fun.”

Just like getting nervous before a basketball game or big presentation, the three 4-H’ers are all feeling a little bit of the pre-show jitters. According to Lundberg, the fair got a little more nerve-wracking this year because they’re now old enough to show their livestock in the arena all by themselves.

“If you’re in an open show you could show them by yourselves, but normally, if you’re under third grade you have to have an adult in the arena with you,” Lundberg said. “I’m going into fourth grade so it's my first year showing by myself and I'm a little scared.”

080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 9.jpg
4-H'ers sweep the barns on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Lundberg, Verka and Wendorf said being scared isn’t going to stop them from trying their best and having fun this week — and according to them, it shouldn’t stop other children that are interested in 4-H either.

“It’s really fun and you meet a lot of new friends,” Verka said. “The only thing that you would maybe need to be scared about is showing animals that don’t like you but if you play with them a lot they will love you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 6.jpg
From left, Leroy Wendorf, Elsa Lundberg and Lila Verka pet some rabbits inside a barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Lundberg said there are so many things to like about 4-H, including seeing, showing and petting the animals and winning ribbons.

“And getting your check in the mail after — that’s always fun,” Verka added with a laugh.

080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 12.jpg
4-H participant Jillian Gunderson, 12, unfolds table clothes for the poultry barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 14.jpg
A young 4-H'er spreads a bale of hay in the cow barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 13.jpg
Fences get set up outside the poultry barn on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 8.jpg
4-H'ers take a break from working and play catch with a shoe on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 3.jpg
Volunteers make signage for the fair on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 4.jpg
Volunteers rake the barns on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 5.jpg
4-H members work together to set up a tent on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 1.jpg
Boy Scout participants help set up their booth on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.FAIRPREVIEW 2.jpg
Boy Scout participants help set up their booth on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, ahead of the Beltrami County Fair.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
What To Read Next
Local
'Christian Woodstock' event set for Aug. 18-19
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota Department of Transportation web art
Local
MnDOT invites the public to learn more about current, planned Highway 197 projects in Bemidji
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Bemidji City Council discusses public cannabis use, how to assist displaced Red Pine residents
3h ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080923.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT 13 HydraHeads.jpg
News
HydraHeads make it a decade, win 10th Dragon Boat Race title
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Bemidji web art 2023 copy.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji to host summer community update with Jorge Prince, Audrey Thayer
23h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Acme Tools web art.jpg
Business
Acme Tools celebrates 75 years in business
23h ago
 · 
By  David Olson
041520.S.BP.FRYKLUND.jpg
Beavers Hockey
Beavers welcome Amber Fryklund's return to women's coaching staff
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report