Beltrami County 4-H'ers prepare for a busy week at the fair
Dozens of 4H’ers could be found inside the barns on Monday evening at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds as they prepare to showcase their rabbits, horses, cows, pigs, goats and more to the community.
BEMIDJI — Dozens of 4H’ers could be found inside the barns on Monday evening at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds as they prepare to showcase their rabbits, horses, cows, pigs, goats and more to the community.
The fair starts on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, and will feature a whole slew of 4-H events like dog, goat and llama shows, a horse drill team performance and awards ceremonies all throughout the week.
Setting up the tables, hauling in their livestock and sweeping out the barns are all on the list to get done before the fair starts, and 4-H participants Elsa Lundberg, Leroy Wendorf and Lila Verka were hard at work setting up for the big week ahead.
Seven-year-old Wendorf said he is going to be showing his rabbits, goats, cows and chickens at the fair this year. He’s been in 4-H for almost three years already and his favorite part about it is showing the community his animals.
“I like the fun stuff, not sitting in the boring meetings,” Wendorf said. “The fair is really fun.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Lundberg and Verka went on to say their favorite part about 4-H comes after the fair when they can celebrate all their hard work, kick their feet up and have a little bit of fun with their friends — like having their annual end-of-the-fair water fight.
“On the last day of the fair we always have a big water fight,” Lundberg said with a laugh. “We even dunked Leroy in a bucket last year. They’re just the cow’s water buckets that we clean out and we use the hoses to spray each other.”
Although the fair may be seen as a competition to some, according to the 4-H’ers, it's not all about winning.
“The fair is the biggest competition we have all year, but most of the time it doesn’t feel like a competition,” Verka said, “It’s just really fun.”
Just like getting nervous before a basketball game or big presentation, the three 4-H’ers are all feeling a little bit of the pre-show jitters. According to Lundberg, the fair got a little more nerve-wracking this year because they’re now old enough to show their livestock in the arena all by themselves.
“If you’re in an open show you could show them by yourselves, but normally, if you’re under third grade you have to have an adult in the arena with you,” Lundberg said. “I’m going into fourth grade so it's my first year showing by myself and I'm a little scared.”
Lundberg, Verka and Wendorf said being scared isn’t going to stop them from trying their best and having fun this week — and according to them, it shouldn’t stop other children that are interested in 4-H either.
“It’s really fun and you meet a lot of new friends,” Verka said. “The only thing that you would maybe need to be scared about is showing animals that don’t like you but if you play with them a lot they will love you.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Lundberg said there are so many things to like about 4-H, including seeing, showing and petting the animals and winning ribbons.
“And getting your check in the mail after — that’s always fun,” Verka added with a laugh.
ADVERTISEMENT