99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Beltrami Bicentennial event set for June 24-25

Beltrami County Historical Society is set to hold a two-day celebration for the Beltrami Bicentennial on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW.

Beltrami miniature portrait on ivory pre-1822 courtesy Marzia Luchetti.png
Giacomo Costantino Beltrami.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:34 AM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will hold a two-day celebration for the Beltrami Bicentennial on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW.

The Beltrami County Historical Society will bring history to life with distinguished speakers, music, a family-friendly 5k history walk/run, and much more.

"The bicentennial celebrates the 200th anniversary of Italian author and surveyor Giacomo Beltrami’s visit to the United States and Minnesota. During his visit, Beltrami and his Ojibwe guides ventured through much of modern-day Beltrami County in his search for the source of the Mississippi River, which he identified as Lake Julia, just north of Bemidji," a release said.

The event will start at 8 a.m. with a 5k history walk/run at Buena Vista Ski Area. Register at beltramihistory.org by June 1 for the 5k and to receive a T-shirt.

Special exhibits will display information about Beltrami’s life and travels in the United States and Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured event speakers include biogeographers and documentarians River’s Edge Geographics; former Red Lake Nation Tribal Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain; Smithsonian Institute researcher emeritus Cesare Marino; and John Welle, Professor of Italian, Emeritus, University of Notre Dame. Jon Romer, a flutist specializing in Native American flute, will cap the program with a concert on Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, the Historical Society is partnering with the Museo Civico Scienze Naturali Enrico Caffi (E. Caffi Civic Museum of Natural Sciences) in Bergamo, Italy, home of the Costantino Beltrami Collection. Saturday afternoon, there will be a livestream with museum staff, Cesare Marino, and local Native American experts to feature artifacts that Beltrami collected and took back to Italy.

Daily admission includes parking, self-guided museum/historic building tours, speakers, music and children’s activities. Attendees are also welcome to explore the History Center gift shop, bookstore and items made by Native American artisans.

Those interested can save by purchasing commemorative badges, available at the History Center and Bemidji Woolen Mills — each badge is $13 and includes access for both days of the bicentennial celebration.

The event is sponsored by Beltrami County and Paul Bunyan Communications. Others interested in sponsoring, volunteering, or Native American artisans interested in a table/booth space, can contact depot@beltramihistory.org or (218)-444-3376 for more information.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - LEAD.jpg
Local
Northern Elementary holds 4th annual Northern Ninja Run
May 25, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Katie Brommenschenkael Vilmo.jpg
Local
Scholarship established in memory of Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo
May 25, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052723.N.BP.GARAGEFIRE
Local
Bemidji garage fire results in extensive damage
May 25, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3008.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Bemidji area lakes are warming up quickly
May 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org