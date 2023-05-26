Beltrami Bicentennial event set for June 24-25

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will hold a two-day celebration for the Beltrami Bicentennial on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW.

The Beltrami County Historical Society will bring history to life with distinguished speakers, music, a family-friendly 5k history walk/run, and much more.

"The bicentennial celebrates the 200th anniversary of Italian author and surveyor Giacomo Beltrami’s visit to the United States and Minnesota. During his visit, Beltrami and his Ojibwe guides ventured through much of modern-day Beltrami County in his search for the source of the Mississippi River, which he identified as Lake Julia, just north of Bemidji," a release said.

The event will start at 8 a.m. with a 5k history walk/run at Buena Vista Ski Area. Register at beltramihistory.org by June 1 for the 5k and to receive a T-shirt.

Special exhibits will display information about Beltrami’s life and travels in the United States and Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured event speakers include biogeographers and documentarians River’s Edge Geographics; former Red Lake Nation Tribal Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain; Smithsonian Institute researcher emeritus Cesare Marino; and John Welle, Professor of Italian, Emeritus, University of Notre Dame. Jon Romer, a flutist specializing in Native American flute, will cap the program with a concert on Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, the Historical Society is partnering with the Museo Civico Scienze Naturali Enrico Caffi (E. Caffi Civic Museum of Natural Sciences) in Bergamo, Italy, home of the Costantino Beltrami Collection. Saturday afternoon, there will be a livestream with museum staff, Cesare Marino, and local Native American experts to feature artifacts that Beltrami collected and took back to Italy.

Daily admission includes parking, self-guided museum/historic building tours, speakers, music and children’s activities. Attendees are also welcome to explore the History Center gift shop, bookstore and items made by Native American artisans.

Those interested can save by purchasing commemorative badges, available at the History Center and Bemidji Woolen Mills — each badge is $13 and includes access for both days of the bicentennial celebration.

The event is sponsored by Beltrami County and Paul Bunyan Communications. Others interested in sponsoring, volunteering, or Native American artisans interested in a table/booth space, can contact depot@beltramihistory.org or (218)-444-3376 for more information.