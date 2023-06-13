99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beloved snakes slither into retirement after a lifetime of working at Headwaters Science Center

Two of the community's beloved reptiles, Genie and Sally, cashed in their 401(k)s and slithered into retirement on Thursday, June 9.

061023.N.BP.SNAKES 2.jpg
Genie the snake slithers into retirement after almost 30 years of working at Headwaters Science Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 8:03 AM

BEMIDJI — Two of the community's beloved reptiles cashed in their 401(k)s and slithered into retirement on Thursday, June 9.

Genie and Sally the snakes have served as educational animals at Headwaters Science Center for their whole lives. Both of these dedicated employees have given everything to the Bemidji community as they clocked in every single day for the last 30-plus years.

As they look into the future, they both plan to live out their golden years in private homes to receive the private care they’re accustomed to, get pampered and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Genie, a Ball Python snake, has been with Headwaters Science Center since its opening almost 30 years ago.

061023.N.BP.SNAKES 1.jpg
Vanessa Martinez and Genie the snake help a customer on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Headwaters Science Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“She’s seen it all,” HSC Executive Director Lee Furuseth said. “She’s served us extremely well and is a huge staple to the community.”

Sally is a Western Hognose snake and although she’s only half the size of Genie, her importance to the science center has been just as big.

061023.N.BP.SNAKES 4.jpg
Executive Director Lee Furuseth holds Sally the snake on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Headwaters Science Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Working seven days a week for the last 30 years at the only job they’ve ever known, Genie and Sally have worked diligently to help children of all ages learn about reptiles as HSC strives to help children learn about science and nature every day. With many different animals on display for the public to see, according to Furuseth, Genie was a fan favorite.

“She's a lovely snake, very sweet and gentle and old. She’s blind but that comes with her old age,” HSC employee Vanessa Martinez said. “That's part of the reason we retired her and she's been with us for so long. It's only fair to let her go to a happy home.”

061023.N.BP.SNAKES 3.jpg
Genie the snake slithers into retirement after almost 30 years of working at Headwaters Science Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Many of the animals at the science center can be held and touched under supervision and in their older years, Genie and Sally are developing arthritis, making it difficult and uncomfortable to be held by science center-goers.

Although they loved their jobs and all the kiddos they got to see on a regular basis, they’re both ready to kick their tails up and reminisce about the glory days at the science center.

“As you might imagine anyone getting ready for retirement, the body parts might be the reason and could relate to arthritis,” Furuseth said. “Life is just a little more difficult these days for Genie and Sally and that’s a good time to retire.”

Genie and Sally have been taken off the exhibit and patiently await their moving day. And while they could never be replaced, a new Ball Python named Basil has moved in and is ready to serve the science center-goers for years to come.

061023.N.BP.SNAKES 5.jpg
Sally the snake slithers into retirement after working her whole life at Headwaters Science Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
