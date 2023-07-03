Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bald Eagle Water Ski Show draws hundreds as Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival continues

070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 13.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members perform on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Today at 12:08 PM

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of community members made their way to Library Park following the Grand Parade on Sunday to watch members of the Bald Eagle Water Ski Club perform out on Lake Bemidji.

Pyramids, flips and tricks of all kinds were on display as the skiers performed their carnival-themed routine during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.

Water Carnival events continue at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with Corey Medina and Brothers slated to perform at the entertainment tent at the waterfront.

The Red, White and Boom fireworks display will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji.

For the best view of the show, Jaycees recommend the south end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location as there are too many trees in the way according to the Jaycee website, but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.

The fireworks barge will be located 450 feet north of the Nymore boat landing, which will be closed for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 5.jpg
A crowd stands to honor the American Flag prior to a Bald Eagle Water Ski Show at Library Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 4.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members ski on their feet on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 8.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members perform on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 11.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members perform on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 10.jpg
The American Flag is presented prior to a Bald Eagle Water Ski Show on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 16.jpg
A Bald Eagle Water Ski Club member waves to the crowd on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 14.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members get the crowd involved on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 15.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members perform flips on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 9.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members do a pyramid on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 7.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members perform on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 12.jpg
A crowd watches the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show from Library Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 6.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members dance on the ramp on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 3.jpg
Bald Eagle Water Ski Club members perform on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 2.jpg
A Bald Eagle Water Ski Club member does a trick on his kneeboard on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

