Bald Eagle Water Ski Show draws hundreds as Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival continues

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of community members made their way to Library Park following the Grand Parade on Sunday to watch members of the Bald Eagle Water Ski Club perform out on Lake Bemidji.
Pyramids, flips and tricks of all kinds were on display as the skiers performed their carnival-themed routine during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Water Carnival events continue at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with Corey Medina and Brothers slated to perform at the entertainment tent at the waterfront.
The Red, White and Boom fireworks display will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji.
For the best view of the show, Jaycees recommend the south end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location as there are too many trees in the way according to the Jaycee
website,
but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.
The fireworks barge will be located 450 feet north of the Nymore boat landing, which will be closed for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.
