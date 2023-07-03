Bagley man's body recovered from Lake Lomond after report of possible drowning

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Today at 11:34 AM

CLEARWATER COUNTY — The body of a Bagley man was found in Lake Lomond on the report of a possible drowning, hours after he jumped off a swimming raft on Sunday.

According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, dispatch received a report of a possible drowning at Lake Lomond in Bagley.

The caller stated that 20-year-old Derek Vanscott McCann, of Bagley, had jumped off a swimming raft at the public beach and hadn’t been seen since.

Law enforcement responded and immediately began searching the area around the raft. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in to assist and an extensive search of the water ensued, the release said.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., the body of McCann was located in about 18 feet of water.

An autopsy will be performed by the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, the Bagley Police Department, Bagley Sanford Ambulance and Sanford Air Med.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
