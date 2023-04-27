99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bagley man sentenced to 31 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder

Devin Charles Belcourt, 35, of Bagley, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for second-degree murder for an incident that took place in May 2020.

Devin Charles Belcourt.jpg
Devin Belcourt
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:09 AM

BEMIDJI — Devin Charles Belcourt, 35, of Bagley, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for second-degree murder for an incident that took place in May 2020.

Belcourt was sentenced on Wednesday, April 26, days after pleading guilty to committing second-degree intentional murder — aiding and abetting.

Belcourt's sentencing comes after the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a gunshot and a burning building on Trengove Road at 12:34 a.m. on May 3, 2020, in Grant Valley Township, 10 miles west of Bemidji.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they saw a house engulfed in flames and encountered a male victim, referred to in court documents as B.M., who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

050620.N.BP.SHOOTINGFIRE.jpg
A body was found inside a burning house along Trengrove Road Northwest along with a man nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early May 3, 2020, in Grant Valley Township, 10 miles west of Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo

The victim indicated to the officers that he had been awakened by the sound of gunshots and observed people running from the house into a car. The individuals shot at him when they saw him.

Deputies later discovered the remains of a second male victim, referred to as J.M., inside the house. After a thorough investigation, the sheriff’s office along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified three suspects: Devin Charles Belcourt, Travis Earl Gunning, and Rebecca Elizabeth Lockman.

Gunning and Lockman have plead guilty to their roles in the crime.

During his recent plea hearing, Belcourt admitted in open court that he, Gunning and Lockman intended to rob J.M. and that his death was a foreseeable result of that robbery.

Belcourt will serve his time at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
