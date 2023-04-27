Bagley man sentenced to 31 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder

BEMIDJI — Devin Charles Belcourt, 35, of Bagley, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for second-degree murder for an incident that took place in May 2020.

Belcourt was sentenced on Wednesday, April 26, days after pleading guilty to committing second-degree intentional murder — aiding and abetting.

Belcourt's sentencing comes after the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a gunshot and a burning building on Trengove Road at 12:34 a.m. on May 3, 2020, in Grant Valley Township, 10 miles west of Bemidji.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they saw a house engulfed in flames and encountered a male victim, referred to in court documents as B.M., who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim indicated to the officers that he had been awakened by the sound of gunshots and observed people running from the house into a car. The individuals shot at him when they saw him.

Deputies later discovered the remains of a second male victim, referred to as J.M., inside the house. After a thorough investigation, the sheriff’s office along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified three suspects: Devin Charles Belcourt, Travis Earl Gunning, and Rebecca Elizabeth Lockman.

Gunning and Lockman have plead guilty to their roles in the crime.

During his recent plea hearing, Belcourt admitted in open court that he, Gunning and Lockman intended to rob J.M. and that his death was a foreseeable result of that robbery.

Belcourt will serve his time at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.