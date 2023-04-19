99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bagley man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder for May 2020 incident

Devin Charles Belcourt, 35, of Bagley, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 19, to second-degree intentional murder for an incident that took place in May 2020.

Devin Charles Belcourt.jpg
Devin Belcourt
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:12 PM

BEMIDJI — A Bagley man has pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder for an incident that took place in May 2020.

According to a release from Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, Devin Charles Belcourt, 35, of Bagley, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 19, to committing second-degree intentional murder – aiding and abetting.

Devin Belcourt, Travis Gunning and Rebecca Lockman.jpg
News
Third suspect arrested, charged in Grant Valley Township homicide
BEMIDJI -- The third suspect in a Grant Valley Township homicide and arson case was charged on Thursday, May 7, and charges were amended for another suspect involved.
May 07, 2020 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jillian Gandsey

The guilty plea comes after the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a gunshot and a burning building on Trengove Road at 12:34 a.m. on May 3, 2020, in Grant Valley Township, 10 miles west of Bemidji.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they saw a house engulfed in flames and encountered a male victim, referred to in court documents as B.M., who was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

050620.N.BP.SHOOTINGFIRE.jpg
A body was found inside a burning house along Trengrove Road Northwest along with a man nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early May 3, 2020, in Grant Valley Township, 10 miles west of Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo

The victim indicated to the officers that he had been awakened by the sound of gunshots and observed people running from the house into a car. The individuals shot at him when they saw him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies later discovered the remains of a second male victim, referred to as J.M., inside the house. After a thorough investigation, the sheriff’s office along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified three suspects: Devin Charles Belcourt, Travis Earl Gunning, and Rebecca Elizabeth Lockman.

During the plea hearing, Belcourt admitted in open court that he, Gunning and Lockman intended to rob J.M. and that his death was a foreseeable result of that robbery.

A sentencing hearing will be held on April 26. Lockman and Gunning have already plead guilty to their respective roles in the crime.

In the release, Hanson sent his condolences to the family of J.M., as well as his sympathy to B.M.

"I would like to thank all of the hard-working members of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for their excellent investigation in this matter that led to the capture and convictions of Belcourt, Gunning and Lockman," he said. "(And) all of the staff of the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office who put in many hours on this matter.

"(I) would also like to thank Clearwater County Attorney Kathryn Lorsbach and Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden who together prosecuted the case against Travis Gunning as a conflict."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank web.jpg
Local
Bemidji woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder, assault in Red Lake Nation
April 19, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Local
Ministry of Caring to host adverse childhood experiences conference
April 19, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
City of Bemidji ends 2022 with budget surplus
April 19, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Devin Charles Belcourt.jpg
Local
Bagley man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder for May 2020 incident
April 19, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Council April 17 2023.jpg
Local
Public comments on Bemidji City Council's actions regarding Nate Mathews
April 18, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken