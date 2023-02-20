99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Awards presented during 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon

Several awards were presented to participants of the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area.

022223.N.BP.FINLANDIAAWARDS Jenna Nelson.jpg
Kathy Rauch, left, presents Jenna Nelson, of Shakopee, with an award for winning first place in the women's 50-kilometer Skate at the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 20, 2023 02:30 PM

BEMIDJI — Several awards were presented to participants of the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area.

Jenna Nelson of Shakopee took home first place in the women's 50-kilometer Skate.

Lisa Boulay received the Finlandia Charter Skier award for skiing in all 40 Finlandia races since the event's start.

022223.N.BP.FINLANDIAAWARDS Lisa Boulay.jpg
Kathy Rauch presents Lisa Boulay, right, with the Finlandia Charter Skier award at the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
Contributed

Kerrie Berg of Bemidji won first place in the women's 25-kilometer Classic and Craig Cardinal of Northfield won first place in the men's 25-kilometer Pursuit.

022223.N.BP.FINLANDIAAWARDS Kerrie Berg.jpg
Kerrie Berg, right, of Bemidji, won first place in the women's 25-kilometer Classic at the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
Contributed
022223.N.BP.FINLANDIAAWARDS Craig Cardinal.jpg
Kathy Rauch, left, presents Craig Cardinal, of Northfield, with an award for winning first place in the men's 25-kilometer Pursuit at the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Untitled-1.jpg
Local
United Way of Bemidji Area raises $701,148 during annual Campaign for the Community
February 20, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
courts2.jpg
Local
2 sentenced to prison for trafficking meth from Los Angeles to Bemidji
February 20, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
GigaZone Gaming and TechXpo.jpg
Local
Tournaments announced for 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship, first-ever TechXpo event
February 20, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report