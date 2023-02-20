Awards presented during 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon

BEMIDJI — Several awards were presented to participants of the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area.

Jenna Nelson of Shakopee took home first place in the women's 50-kilometer Skate.

Lisa Boulay received the Finlandia Charter Skier award for skiing in all 40 Finlandia races since the event's start.

Kathy Rauch presents Lisa Boulay, right, with the Finlandia Charter Skier award at the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Contributed

Kerrie Berg of Bemidji won first place in the women's 25-kilometer Classic and Craig Cardinal of Northfield won first place in the men's 25-kilometer Pursuit.

Kerrie Berg, right, of Bemidji, won first place in the women's 25-kilometer Classic at the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Contributed