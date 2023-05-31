99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Authorities seek public's help in locating missing Beltrami County woman

Chessna Lalgie.jpg
Chessna Lalgie
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:55 AM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department are seeking help from the public to locate 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean.

Lalgie has recently been reported missing by her family members who have not communicated with her since February, a release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at (218) 333-9111 opt. 2.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
