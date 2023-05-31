Authorities seek public's help in locating missing Beltrami County woman

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department are seeking help from the public to locate 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean.

Lalgie has recently been reported missing by her family members who have not communicated with her since February, a release said.

Anyone with information should contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at (218) 333-9111 opt. 2.